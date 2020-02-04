U.S. Forest Service fire crews continue prescribed burning operations this week, including the possibility of starting a new, large project in the San Jacinto Mountains, pending weather and air quality conditions.
In the Big Bear area, pile burning continues in the Baldwin Lake and Moonridge areas, the north side of Angelus Oaks and off Highway 330 on Forest Road 1N09 between Highland and Running Springs.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 6, crews may begin a broadcast burn of up to 760 acres on Thomas Mountain, which sits to the southeast of Idyllwild between the communities of Garner Valley and Anza. Once started, the project will take place over several days with the possibility of more burn days occurring intermittently throughout the winter and spring. Ignitions may include the use of a helicopter.
“Because of daily changes in weather conditions, it is hard to precisely schedule burning locations and dates,” said San Bernardino National Forest Fire Chief Jaime Gamboa. “We appreciate the flexibility and support from residents and visitors for whenever and wherever our crews are working.”
To date, fire crews have accomplished nearly 500 acres of fuels reduction across the San Bernardino National Forest for the 2019-20 winter season. More than 200 acres were completed on the southeast side of Big Bear last week near Moonridge and Sugarloaf. Heavy smoke was visible from the final days of those burns late last week.
Daily burn notices are posted to Twitter @SanBernardinoNF.
