The Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly meets Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern. There is a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
Big Bear Lake Mayor Randall Putz is the guest speaker. Putz will give a state of the city update. All are welcome to attend.
Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
