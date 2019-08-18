You could smell the smoke in Boulder Bay before you could see it. The Bluff Fire was reported at approximately 12:15 p.m. Aug. 18 and firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire and Big Bear Fire Authority quickly responded to the call.
Forest Service helicopter 534 responded and reported a quarter-acre of spread. Air support arrived 10 minutes later with Air Attack 12 and Tanker 72. Air support made drops using water from Big Bear Lake.
Ground resources arrived soon after. Hoselay was tied in around the fire with a wet line. As of 1:14 p.m. the fire was holding at a quarter of an acre. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service remain on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
