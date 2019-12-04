Big Bear isn’t likely to experience another 4 feet of snow the next two weeks, but the Valley isn’t drying out any time soon.
The next weather system was expected to arrive overnight Dec. 3 with the bulk of the storm taking place Wednesday, Dec. 4.
“This will be significantly warmer,” said meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan with the National Weather Service. “Most of the snow will be up around 7,000 feet and higher so the resorts may get some more snow. You’ll probably see a rain and snow mix for Big Bear in town.”
The forecast calls for rain and windy conditions with this weather system. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. A band of moderate to heavy rain will move from west to east across the region. Mud slides and debris flows are possible in the mountains and near burn areas.
With the accumulation of snow, including piles created by snow removal, flooding is a real possibility for Big Bear, Sullivan said.
“Rain on top of snow and additional snow melt could be a problem,” Sullivan said.
Brian Parham, shift batallion chief and EMS coordinator for the Big Bear Fire Department, said sand bags are available for those who may experience flooding. “We offer sandbags at the Big Bear City Fire Station for Big Bear City residents,” Parham said. “You can get up to 10 per residence, but you can come back for more.”
