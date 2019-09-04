First it was Big Bear SnowPlay. Then the amusement area added a summer attraction, Big Bear Speedway. Earlier this summer Big Bear Ropes Course was added to the list of activities available at the recreation site just west of Division Drive on Big Bear Boulevard. And when it’s time to transition from summer to winter, a new clubhouse will be complete.
Passers by have most likely noticed the renovations going on at the site during the past few weeks. Big Bear Ropes Course opened in time for the
July 4 holiday, and shortly after that the roof came off — literally. The building that houses the ticket windows and snack bar is undergoing a remodel. A second level has been added, that will include a larger kitchen and more food choices, according to Bruce Voigt. He and his wife, Kim, own Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain, which added the Soaring Eagle last fall.
An additional 7,000 square feet is being added to the building along with 6,000 square feet of deck. The remodeled building will have a 24-foot deck on both sides that will wrap around the entire building. Parents and family members can watch their kids or others on any of the attractions while sitting on the deck, Bruce said.
