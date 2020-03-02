Today, March 2, is Read Across America Day, and students in Big Bear are putting their noses in books or having those books read to them.
Read Across America Day, also known as Dr Seuss Day, is a yearly observance in the USA inaugurated by the National Education Association. It is held on the school day that is nearest to March 2, Dr Seuss birthday.
Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, a political cartoonist as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children’s books.
Community members are in Big Bear schools this morning reading to students as part of the annual celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.