Perri Melnick was tired of feeling stress every time the family left its Big Bear home and headed back to Los Angeles. So the Melnicks decided to move full-time to their mountain getaway in June.
The move proved to be beneficial in more ways than one for Melnick, a lawyer who specializes in corporate healthcare issues. When she saw the announcement in the Big Bear Grizzly for applicants to fill a vacant seat on the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board of directors, she jumped at the chance.
Melnick was voted unanimously by the board to fill the seat vacated by Rob Robbins in July. She will serve on the board until the 2020 election. She said she plans to run for a seat on the healthcare district board at that time.
Melnick said the full-time move to Big Bear after four years as part-timers has been a great experience.
“I never fully adjusted to Los Angeles,” said Melnick, who grew up near Boston. “Big Bear reminds me in many ways of where I grew up. ... The values and the core elements of the people here reminds me a lot more of New England.”
Melnick’s daughter is a fifth-grader at North Shore Elementary and member of the Snow Summit Race Team. “She’s loving it,” Melnick said. “The roots here were already beginning to grow long before we made the official move full time.”
