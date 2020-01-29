Jeff Tunnell is grateful for the past several years he’s had on this Earth. He’s still piecing together the events of an August day that could have been his last.
Many in Big Bear may know Tunnell from his time as pastor of the Big Bear Christian Center in Big Bear City. Others know him for his work with the Mom and Dad Project leading the Dad classes. Others may just know the name but not the man, which is the case for Dan Rogers of the Big Bear Fire Department.
On Aug. 26, 2016, Tunnell joined the Mom and Dad Project staff at Castle Rock Trail where they were donating their time doing trail maintenance. Originally, the group was supposed to start at the top and work their way down, Tunnell says, but organizers changed the plan. The group started at the trail head instead.
That was one of the first things that may have led to saving Tunnell’s life.
Tunnell recalls he was moving fast that day, so fast his co-workers told him he needed to slow down. After about an hour or so of work, the job was nearing completion for this group.
Keri Jax and Sherry Mursek from Bear Valley Community Hospital arrived late to the work party and weren’t aware of the change in location. They started at the top and made their way to where the rest of the group was working about 15 minutes before the work was ending, Tunnell says. One more thing that led to Tunnell’s positive outcome.
Just as Tunnell finished up and handed his tools in “I just fell over,” he says. He has no recall after that
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.