Adaptability. The word epitomizes the goals for the US Adaptive Recreation Center. It is also the word that best describes the 30 cyclists and 16 volunteers who participated in the 25th anniversary of the Peak 2 Peak Pedal.
First, the cyclists adapted to the brutal winds over the course of the first two days of the ride, which started in the parking lot at Bear Mountain through the stop in Ridgecrest. Head winds reaching 30 mph with higher gusts proved challenging but not impossible for the riders as they inched their way along highways 247, 58 and 395.
There was one brief rest on the second day when all 30 cyclists were sagged past the construction area near Kramer Junction, but that respite lasted all of 7 miles.
When cyclists arrived at the Diaz Lake campground near Lone Pine on day three, they were faced with another challenge. Construction at the campsite meant no water available. Portable showers brought by volunteers were also nixed because the lake water was contaminated by toxic algae.
