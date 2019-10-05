About 1,200 county residents registered to vote last week, pushing the total number of registered voters in San Bernardino County past the one million mark for the first time ever. More than 75 percent of eligible county residents are now registered to vote.
The Registrar of Voters processed the registration records submitted last week and determined which were new voters and which were updates to existing voter records. The Registrar of Voters confirmed Oct. 1 that the 1 million registered voters’ milestone was achieved on Sept. 25.
“It’s great to see this level of interest in voting in our county,” said Board of Supervisors chairman Curt Hagman. “Voter participation increases our community’s influence on regional, state and federal issues.”
The registrar may share or retweet nonpartisan posts that tag the Registrar of Voters and use #VoteReady and #SBCountyCounts in an effort to reach more than 330,000 potential voters in San Bernardino County still not registered to vote.
Eligible citizens may register or re-register online at www.SBCountyElections.com. Voter registration applications are also available at the Registrar of Voters office in San Bernardino and throughout the county at post offices, city clerks’ offices, county libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles. A map of these locations is available on the Registrar of Voters website.
Likewise, 16 and 17 year olds may now pre-register to vote if they meet all other eligibility requirements. On their 18th birthday they will be automatically registered to vote so they will not miss an election.
The Registrar of Voters encourages voters and potential voters to be #VoteReady for the upcoming Presidential Primary Election on March 3, 2020.
Voters can verify their registration status by visiting www.SBCountyElections.com and logging into the My Elections Gateway application. Any voter who wants to update their name, address or party affiliation will need to re-register to be #VoteReady.
For more information about registering, re-registering or pre-registering to vote, visit the Registrar of Voters website at www.SBCountyElections.com, or call 909-387-8300.
