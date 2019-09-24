Today, Sept. 24, is National Voter Registration Day.
Don’t miss your chance to vote in the upcoming elections by not being registered. Be one of the hundreds of thousands to take part in registering to vote today.
San Bernardino County residents, click HERE to register and get information.
For Big Bear residents there are several things on the primary ballot in March 2020 that could affect you. Jay Obernolte is seeking a Congressional seat, in the 8th District. Paul Cook, the current 8th District Congressman, is running for a seat on the San Bernardino County board of supervisors. Dawn Rowe, who was appointed to the board of supervisors earlier this year, is seeking the seat in the next election.
Big Bear Fire is seeking approval of a community facilities district, which will augment funding for the department. The measure will be on the March 2020 ballot asking voters to approve the assessment to increase funding for the fire authority.
In November 2020, the city of Big Bear Lake will have two measures on the ballot regarding transient occupancy tax. The first will ask for a 2 percent increase in the TOT, increasing from 8 percent to 10 percent. The second measure is an advisory measure that allocates the additional 2 percent specifically to local law enforcement and fire services.
Read more about the upcoming elections in the Sept. 25 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
