The Big Bear Discovery Center is closing its doors after business hours on Sunday, Nov. 10. But don’t worry, it’s not permanent.
The temporary closure will make way for a renovation of the building. Reduced visitor services at an alternative location will be announced in the near future.
The renovation project will allow Mountaintop Ranger District staff to co-locate within the federally-owned facility, expanding customer service for special use permits and other administrative business. It will also result in long-term savings of taxpayer money because the current district offices are leased.
“We are looking forward to seeing this project through to better serve the public,” said Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer. “By colocating all staff at the Big Bear Discovery Center, visitors will be able to accomplish all district business in one spot.”
The project is expected to last through the spring, with an anticipated summer 2020 reopening date. The reopening date will be announced at a later time.
While an alternative location is set up, Adventure Passes can be purchased in the area at 30 local businesses, which can be found in an online database. Search for Big Bear and Fawnskin separately in the “search all columns” box.
Wood permits can be purchased by appointment at the forest headquarters in San Bernardino by calling 909-382-2600 or by completing the feedback form on the forest’s web page at www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/sbnf/about-forest/contactus.
