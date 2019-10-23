Caltrans is busy getting ready for the winter. Maintenance crews continue guard rail repair work at various locations on State Route 18 in the San Bernardino Mountains through Oct. 30.
A one-way flagging operation is in place during the working hours of the operation. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24 and 25, work will be conducted in the Arctic Circle between Bear Valley Dam and Snow Valley.
On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., work will be conducted between Holcomb Valley Road and Smarts Ranch Road. Work crews will be on State Route 18 between Smart Ranch Road and Marble Canyon Road on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit
www.dot.ca.gov and check on projects for District 8 San Bernardino County.
