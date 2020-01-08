The December meeting of the Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly featured the installation of officers and board members for 2020.
Board of directors include past president Steve Gaylord, president Gerald Jones, vice president Jim Anderson, secretary Diane Jones and treasurer Michael Beveridge. Other officers for 2020 include administration and by-laws director Heather Thomas, Americanism director Yvette Eddy, communications directors Cathy Herrick and Heather Obernolte, education and scholarship director Joe Pacelli, legislative director Annette Karns, membership director Nancy Gaylord and publicity director Cathy Herrick.
There is no regular meeting of the Big Bear Valley Republican Assembly in January. The next regular meeting will be Feb. 18 upstairs at Nottinghams Restaurant and Tavern. The evening will begin with a social and dinner hour at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of January and July. Meetings are open to the public.
Nottinghams is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
