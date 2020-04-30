Called the Pandemic Response Plan Committee, a group representing various facets of Big Bear’s business community, will discuss steps to re-open the Valley.
The first meeting is set for Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Public participation is available at https://zoom.us/1/93166662820. Teleconference availability is offered at 909-866-5832. The meeting can be viewed live on Spectrum Cable channel 182 or at www.citybigbearlake.com.
About a week ago, Big Bear Lake city manager Frank Rush delivered an outline for re-opening the city once the stay-at-home order is modified or lifted by Governor Gavin Newsom and/or the San Bernardino County public health officer. The plan is phased allowing for businesses to begin opening with limitations sometime in early May. On April 27, the Big Bear Lake City Council reviewed the plan and agreed to appoint a nine-member committee to review and refine the plan.
Rush made it clear that the city’s plan would be dependent on Newsom and the county health officer’s actions before any action to open the city takes place.
The ad hoc committee will meet Friday and again on Monday, May 4, also at 9 a.m.
Following comments by Rush, the committee members will introduce themselves before the group dives into a discussion of the draft plan Rush provided for the council April 27. He said then the plan is a draft, a starting point for discussion.
On April 28, Newsom released a four-phase plan geared toward modification of the stay-at-home order and getting the California economy back on track. Newsom said the state is currently in Stage 1 but he expects the move to Stage 2 to be within weeks, not months, a statement he reiterated during his daily briefing today. Stage 2 allows for modifying the stay-at-home order to open some workplaces with adaptations including retail for curbside delivery, manufacturing, some offices where remote or telework isn’t possible, and opening more open spaces.
Stage 2 would allow for regional variations, whereby counties could relax stricter local orders at their own pace. Rush has advocated for more flexibility at the local level saying it’s not one size fits all in the state. Rural communities are very different than large cities, Rush said.
Rush said he is encouraged by the governor’s comments and the phased plan, saying he is hopeful the state gets to Stage 2 soon.
The governor’s phased plan is different than the city’s plan. Big Bear Lake’s draft plan calls for allowing business, regardless of type, to begin operations at 25 percent of occupancy during Phase 1, which would begin in early May. All lodging operations would remain closed during this phase.
In Phase 2, city businesses could move to 50 percent occupancy/capacity. Lodging could also operate at 50 percent occupancy, as well as locally professionally managed vacation rentals. Individually managed rentals would not be allowed to operate in this phase. Rush called for this phase by mid May.
Phase 3 would keep all businesses at 50 percent except lodging, which could operate at full capacity, including vacation home rentals of all types. This phase is expected in early June, although Rush said he would like to see this happen by Memorial Day.
Governor Newsom’s Stage 2 would happen within weeks, but there was no specific date. Newsom said he is driven by data and the health of the state’s residents, not pressure or politics.
Stage 3 and 4 would occur within months, not weeks, Newsom said. Stage 3 would allow for higher risk businesses to open, again with adaptations and limits on gathering size. These would include personal care type businesses such as hair and nail salons and gyms, entertainment venues and churches. Under this stage, sporting events could take place without fans in the stands and weddings could take place.
Stage 4 would end the stay-at-home order and re-open the highest risk workplaces. Concerts, conventions and sports with audiences could take place.
On Thursday, Newsom issued a hard closure for Orange County beaches after thousands of people ignored the stay-at-home order, required physical distancing and the need for face coverings last weekend. Newsom said the majority of the beaches were fine and followed the rules to stay safe and healthy.
“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” Newsom said talking about the crowds at Newport Beach in particular.
On April 25, San Bernardino County relaxed its health order on outdoor recreation opening parks and county-owned lakes and golf courses. Passive recreation with limitations is allowed, and it seemed to be an open invitation to Big Bear. The lake shore, hiking paths and parks were packed.
Big Bear Lake doesn’t open for boating until May 1. Bear Mountain Golf Course remains closed with the opening date still undetermined. Forest Service recreation sites and campgrounds will be closed through May 15.
Rush said he is counting on the public to abide by the rules and said the city cannot be face covering police.
David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County said the county did not receive any feedback regarding any significant violations of the health orders during the weekend when passive recreation was allowed. People were encouraged and expected to stay in their own communities and counties, Wert said. The county does not actively enforce face coverings, social distancing or the limitations small groups. Wert said the county also counts on people to be considerate and politely remind others about the health orders.
Through the past couple of days The Grizzly has received calls from potential visitors to Big Bear asking if the Valley is open. They’ve asked about the lake, stores and lodging, surprised to learn that there are no facilities such as restrooms open, restaurants open for take out only and no lodging sites are operating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.