The plan to re-open Big Bear is still in the planning stages, although some people are ready, others are good to wait and others are just trying to figure out who’s on first. There are a lot of details to iron out, and nothing can be done until the state gives the go-ahead.
At 9 a.m. May 6 about 40 people joined a Zoom meeting focused on the latest revisions of the proposed plan to re-open the city of Big Bear Lake. Ninety minutes later, the plan’s key points delivered to the city’s pandemic response plan committee stand with a couple of changes.
Rick Herrick, Big Bear Lake mayor who heads the ad hoc committee, asked for consensus on the points of the plan that is a revise of a three phase plan developed by City Manager Frank Rush a couple of weeks ago. The foundation of that plan remains the basis of the new plan. The new proposal is a single phase for now, focused on the immediate future. It will be delivered to the Big Bear Lake City Council for debate and possible approval at the May 11 meeting, and then it will be forwarded to the county and state for the final OK.
Rush has been clear that any decisions are all waiting approval of the state and/or county and there is no re-opening without those stamps of approval, or at least the permission for flexibility to make decisions locally in line with those higher up in the hierarchy.
The two sticking points concerned private home rentals and closure of the Village L. At the meeting held May 4, the committee agreed to limit all lodging, including vacation home rentals, to 50 percent occupancy at any given time. The question posed by committee member Ron Peavy surrounds the self-managed rentals and single unit managed rentals. If someone has a single property that is allowed 10 people for example at full occupancy, would the rules mean only five people could occupy the home, Peavy asked.
Rush explained the intent of the guideline is that the 10 people could be in the home, but the house or cabin could only be rented for 50 percent of the available days. The rental property owners would need to provide a rental calendar scheduling the days the property would be rented.
Committee members questioned how the 50 percent could be controlled or monitored, and suggested scheduling could be problematic.
Rush said that the property owners could lose their temporary private rental permit for violating the conditions.
Randy Putz, councilman and mayor pro tem, said the best practices for lodging suggest waiting 72 hours between rental check-ins, which would by default put the properties at less than 50 percent. However, best practices are guidelines and not binding, Rush said.
Rush said the goal for the 50 percent limitation is to moderate the number of visitors at one time in Big Bear. There is no perfect way to create parity. He also noted that the 50 percent rule wouldn’t apply if a homeowner were using the rental property. The owner could use the home for two weeks and rent it for two weeks and that would be acceptable, Rush said.
Oliver Deubel, general manager of Frontier Lodge, said Big Bear reservations are often made about 48 hours in advance. The committee agreed that making occupancy schedules a month in advance rather than more “live time” as Wade Reeser of Big Bear Mountain Resorts called it would be difficult. People don’t make plans that far in advance especially when Big Bear is a two-hour drive away, Reeser said.
Putz said Big Bear is a last minute getaway type place.
Rush agreed to remove the item and continue to work on the details before submitting the plan to the City Council for its May 11 meeting.
Rush will also revise the section regarding the potential for closing the Village L and for businesses to utilize sidewalks and parking lots for seating and merchandise. It’s a great idea, Herrick said of the latter, but from a practicality standpoint may not work.
Committee member Liz Harris, who suggested the item to start, suggested the item be tabled for now. It’s been a hot potato for the Village people for a long time, said Harris, who is a former member of the City Council. She said she doesn’t think Big Bear will be wide open for a while, and feelings may change when we are stuck in a 50 percent world for a while.
Rush said he had reached out to members of the Village Assessment District and received support for the proposed closure. It was proposed to close the Village L (Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive) to vehicular traffic from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. Businesses could expand to the sidewalks and even parking areas to provide more physical distance for customers, with the street used for pedestrian walkways.
This is a temporary solution, could be a few weeks or a few months, Rush said. The city needs to be prepared for governor and county guidelines, which could be less restrictive and this may not matter, Rush added.
Herrick said he is concerned the City Council will be hung up on this one point at the May 11 meeting. There are two parts — the Village L closure and the use of additional property, he said.
During public comment, Neal Parisi, owner of Wild Coyote Gallery on Village Drive, said the shop owners need to have input into the matter. If the city has the merchants on board, it would be an easier sell. He said he had not been contacted. He was the only Village merchant to speak during the meeting.
It was decided that language saying that these two items are not needed right now but could be brought back for consideration at a later date.
A revised version of the proposed plan will be submitted as part of the City Council agenda packet to be delivered on Friday, May 8. Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to release his guidelines for modifying the stay-at-home order on Thursday. Those guidelines will apply to re-opening the businesses in Stage 2 of his plan.
