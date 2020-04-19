Looking for freedom and to end what they've called the governor's unconstitutional lockdown, a Big Bear group organized a Freedom Ride for April 18.
Posted on a new Facebook group called Big Bear No Rules ... Well some, the Freedom Ride was billed as Get out of Quarantine Freedom Ride. It's a ride around Big Bear, a peaceful protest of the governor's unconstitutional lockdown.
Participants were asked to bring their masks and practice social distancing, and to bring American flags. The group plans to ride around Big Bear Valley, from the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake where they gathered, along North Shore Drive, across the dam, through the Village and back across Stanfield Cutoff and around the east side through Baldwin Lake.
After the ride, which was set to leave the Convention Center at 1 p.m. sharp, participants were encouraged to order to go from one of Big Bear's restaurants and enjoy the time with family. "Let's enjoy a sense of normalcy and exercise our rights again," the post stated.
Participants began gathering by noon and by 12:30 p.m. close to 100 motorcycles were lined up along the north side of the parking lot at the Convention Center and 30 or more vehicles. And they kept coming to take part in the Freedom Ride.
There have been protests around the state and country opposing the continued stay at home orders that have closed so many businesses. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the state stay at home order on March 19. Most all of Big Bear is shut down, all lodging facilities are closed and those who can are working from home. A large number of Big Bear restaurants are open for takeout or delivery only. Some retail stores are taking online orders for curbside pick up or delivery.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manger, told the City Council on April 16 he is working on a plan for re-opening the city, but it will all be based on the governor and San Bernardino County public health officer's orders and guidance.
