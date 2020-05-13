The Big Bear City Council unanimously approved a plan for safely and responsibly re-opening the city. Now we wait.
The plan is simple and focused on behavior rather than a specific type of business, according to Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush. Limitations in occupancy, whether a retail store, restaurant, lodging facility, church or a fitness center, are set at 50 percent occupancy. Also included in the plan is the need to maintain physical distance, practice good hygiene and encourage use of face coverings where appropriate.
Officials around the state were waiting for Governor Gavin Newsom’s daily briefing May 12 when it was expected he would provide guidelines for restaurants to open for dine-in guests. Those guidelines were released, but as with his announcement last week regarding modification of the stay-at-home order and county flexibility, the governor put restrictions on the modifications.
For restaurants to be included in the statewide modification for dine-in guests, the specific counties must apply for the variance and meet the various thresholds set by the governor. Those thresholds released last week were seemingly impossible to meet, Rush said. Those sentiments were echoed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to hold a special meeting May 13 at 9 a.m.
Rush said May 12 that the governor’s announcement was “very disappointing.” And as released, the changes do little to help the city of Big Bear Lake.
Only two counties have met the thresholds set forth by the governor last week, Butte and El Dorado. In addition to dine-in restaurants, the governor included shopping malls to allow for curbside pick up, car washes, pet grooming, outdoor museums and office workspaces where employees cannot work from remote
locations.
