Caltrans plans to send maintenance crews to the Arctic Circle area of State Route 18 west of Bear Valley Dam for a rock scaling operation next month. The work will take place from postmile 37.0 to postmile 44.33.
A full closure is necessary for the scaling operation for the safety of motorists and the work crews. The closure runs Monday through Thursday June 8 - 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use State Route 38 from Mentone or State Route 18 from Lucerne to and from Big Bear as alternate routes.
To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to the Caltrans District 8 website and sign up for commuter alerts. Follow Caltrans District 8 for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats including Braille, large print and sign language interpreter, and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Caltrans District 8 Public Affairs at 909-383-4631 or TTY 711.
