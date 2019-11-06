The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power continues work along a small portion of Fox Farm Road this week, affecting traffic in one direction through Friday, Nov. 8.
The partial road closure is the eastbound lane between Kmart driveway and the CVS Pharmacy driveway. The westbound lane remains open to one-way traffic only. Westbound traffic must detour around the project.
Businesses in the area are accessible from at least one direction on Fox Farm Road. For more information on the closure, call the DWP at 909-866-5050.
The California Department of Transportation continues guard rail repairs on State Route 18 this week. A one-way flagging operation is in place during work hours of this operation.
Work on Wednesday, Nov. 6, is between Snow Valley and the Bear Valley Dam from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Work on Thursday, Nov. 7, is from Lakeview Point to the Bear Valley Dam from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
