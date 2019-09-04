The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce hosts a series of business networking mixers throughout the year. These events give Big Bear business owners and business staff the chance to share ideas and mingle in a casual style.
The next mixer is at Robinhood Resort on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.
The Bear Valley Community Healthcare District hosts an evening mixer on Sept. 24. Check the Chamber website at www.bigbearchamber.com for future mixer dates.
The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake. Robinhood Resort is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
