Hofert Hall’s seats were mostly full on Jan. 27. This wasn’t a usual Big Bear Lake City Council meeting, something different was happening. After 14 years, Jeff Mathieu was seated at the dais for the final time as the Big Bear Lake city manager.
Business on the agenda was dispensed with quickly as Mayor Rick Herrick got to the item the audience came for, he said. Mathieu stood at the podium as friends and colleagues presented him with plaque after plaque, shared accolades, some humor and maybe even a tear or two. Mathieu will need a blank wall at home to display the many plaques recognizing his service to the city of Big Bear Lake and Big Bear Valley overall.
The mayor went first, presenting Mathieu with a plaque full of where as statements outlining his many accomplishments as city manager. Individually, each councilman shared their own thoughts. Bob Jackowski thanked Mathieu for being his beacon. Mathieu’s one of a kind laugh always helped Jackowski find his way in a crowd, the councilman said.
