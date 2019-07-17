Alesha Armstrong, the face behind Big Bear Beads, provides art in the park this summer for anyone who is interested.
The next rock painting event is Saturday, July 20, at Meadow Park beginning at noon. Participants enjoy the free art class courtesy of Armstrong. What started with a few kids has grown, and it’s not always the youngsters who participate. The sessions are open to all ages.
There is a different theme each time for the rock painting, and the park sites are rotated giving everyone an opportunity to participate. There is also an art session July 26 at Suglarloaf Park.
Meadow Park is at 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake.
