On Sept. 16 Bear Valley Electric Service reported the possibility of potential two- to four-hour rolling blackouts during the next four days.
The blackouts would be the result if transmission lines that transport energy throughout the High Desert are de-energized because of elevated wildfire risk.
Bear Valley Electric imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison. If Edison proactively shuts down part of its grid, it could directly impact Bear Valley Electric. Southern California Edison issued the alert of a potential public safety power shutoff through Thursday, Sept. 19, because of dry, hot and windy weather conditions and the possibility of an elevated fire weather threat across the High Desert region.
Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations as a precaution, or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during an outage.
For more information, visit www.bves.com.
