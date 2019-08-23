Fire crews doused a vehicle fire that sparked a vegetation fire in Big Bear City on Aug. 22.
During the early morning commute just before 7 a.m., there was a report of a traffic collision on the North Shore near Holcomb Valley Road. When Big Bear Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle that had rolled over and caught fire, which spread to the vegetation. Crews had the fire under control and extinguished within 10 minutes. The passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.
