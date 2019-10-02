SACRAMENTO – Today, Assemblyman Obernolte (R-Hesperia) announced his disappointment that Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed his bill to streamline urgent safety projects in high-risk fire areas with insufficient egress (exit) routes.
“I am astonished and extremely disappointed that Governor Newsom has vetoed my fire safety bill,” Obernolte said. “As we enter into our high-risk fire season, we need to ensure that residents who live in fire-prone communities can leave quickly and safely. Unfortunately during the deadly fire in Paradise last year, many residents were trapped due to the lack of sufficient exit routes. That is unacceptable.”
Obernolte went on to say that he finds it baffling that the governor called the bill premature. California has seen a tremendous escalation in deaths and loss of property due to wildfires in recent years, Obernolte stated in a press release.
“The fact that the Governor did not see this life-saving measure as a priority is stunning. This bill would have accelerated the implementation of the most critical fire safety projects by adding exit routes to prevent more destruction and more importantly to save lives.”
