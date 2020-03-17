A third confirmed case has been reported in San Bernardino County involving a woman in her 50s. No further information was available on the patient and where she lives.
Because of that, the county’s acting health officer, Dr. Erin Gustafson, has ordered the cancellation of gatherings of any number of people within the county through at least April 6.
The order also requires, starting Wednesday, March 18, the closing of all movie theaters, gyms, health clubs, bars, adult entertainment establishments and other businesses that serve alcohol but do not serve food. Food and beverage establishments must follow guidance issued by the California Department of Health on March 16.
The order does not apply to activities essential to the functioning of the state, including work, public transportation, airport travel, grocery stores, charitable food distribution, certified farmers markets and shopping at stores or malls. The order does not apply to congregate living situations including dormitories and homeless encampments.
The order is countywide and also pertains to incorporated towns and cities including Big Bear Lake, confirmed Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake City manager. There are no restrictions on routine movements in the city at this time, Rush said.
“I understand this creates hardships for many families and businesses, but at the end of the day I believe we all understand that we are in this together, and that together, we will get through this,” said Curt Hagman, county Board of Supervisors chairman. “The county is taking every step we can to stay in front of this threat.”
The order strongly cautions that persons age 65 years and older and person of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19, and encourages them to self-quarantine.
The order came amid confirmation March 17 of the third reported case of novel coronavirus infection within San Bernardino County. The county has no fatalities attributable to novel coronavirus.
As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• If someone does become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough, they should stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading illness and seek assistance from their health care provider if symptoms become severe.
• N95 masks are not recommended outside a health care setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.
For more information, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus or call the county coronavirus information line at 909-387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.