On Saturday, April 25, some parks and other outdoor recreation sites operated under the San Bernardino County umbrella will open for passive use. That isn’t a green light for family gatherings, picnics, or even launching boats on Big Bear Lake. In fact, Big Bear Lake remains closed, as does Bear Mountain Golf Course at this time.
The county health order signed April 23 applies to county owned parks, trails and lakes. City and privately owned parks, trails, lakes and golf courses can open under the county health order under the same restrictions. San Bernardino County operates the majority of the parks in Big Bear Valley under the operational umbrella of the Bear Valley Recreation and Park District. The city of Big Bear Lake parks — Boulder Bay, Rotary and Veterans parks — were always open for passive recreation, according to City Manager Frank Rush. However, as of yesterday, parking lots at the sites are also now open.
Big Bear Lake is not a county lake and will remain closed until at least May 1 when a soft opening is scheduled. The Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District’s Lake Patrol will be on duty to make sure no boats are on the water until that time, according to Mike Stephenson, MWD general manager.
It’s unknown if Bear Mountain Golf Course will open under the county’s new order. Attempts to reach a representative of Big Bear Mountain Resort have not been successful.
Passive recreation includes walking, hiking, biking and participation in noncontact sports such as golf and tennis. Participation is allowed only among members of the same household. Off-road and dirts trails are open for hiking and biking, horseback riding, hang gliding and rock climbing, where allowed. Again, only members of the same household can participate together.
Skateparks remain closed. San Bernardino County officials are also asking residents to stay within the boundaries of their residing counties and communities within San Bernardino County. Out of county residents are strongly discouraged from visiting San Bernardino County outdoor recreation areas.
Social distancing is mandated at all outdoor recreation areas, and all people must wear face coverings. All facilities will have signage advising visitors of the mandate for physical distancing and face coverings.
Restrooms will be closed at the recreation sites. Picnic shelters and playgrounds will also remain closed. Other facilities that will remain closed are:
• Outdoor amphitheaters
ª Public or community swimming beaches, pools and spas
• Campgounds and camp areas. Camp grounds operated by the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management remain closed at this time.
• Amusement parks and carnivals
• Outdoor conference centers.
• Playgrounds
• Picnic/BBQ areas
• Camping areas
• Basketball courts and baseball/softbal/soccer fields for team activities
Operators of recreational areas, including golf courses, shall monitor activity and advise those who are not complying with safe practices to do so. If compliance cannot be achieved, facilities will be closed. If widespread noncompliance occurs, the passive recreation allowance will be rescinded countywide.
