On Thursday, May 7, Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to release guidelines regarding Stage 2 business reopening. That release should happen around noon. At 4 p.m. the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will present its plan, possibly adjust it to be in line with the governor, and consider approving the plan.
Supervisors will review the COVID-19 Readiness and Recovery Plan at a special board meeting. By the time the meeting begins, Newsom’s guidelines will be known. Part of the governor’s guidelines he shared earlier in the week included the possibility of some flexibility for local governments due to the diversity of the state and each community’s response to the coronavirus. Newsom has been clear that opening too soon could cause a spike in cases.
Newsom’s staged plan calls for reopening lower risk workplaces during Stage 2 such as retail stores for curbside pick up, some manufacturing, more public spaces and offices where remote work is not possible. The specific list hasn’t been released but Newsom has said it could include clothing stores, floral shops and sporting goods stores. Social distancing would be required and only curbside pick up would be allowed.
Stage 2 does not include seating dining at restaurants, office buildings or shopping malls.
San Bernardino County has not released the details of its proposed recovery plan. In an interview with ABC-7 in Los Angeles, Chairman of the Board Curt Hagman said the county’s plan will include low risk businesses in line with the governor’s plan. Funds will be allocated for helping businesses, Hagman said. Businesses will be provided with signage that states the business is COVID-19 compliant,. Asked about indoor seating for restaurants, Hagman said that may come in Phase 2.5 or early Phase 3. The idea is to possibly allow for restaurants to create more outdoor seating with tables inside and out to create distance, the supervisor said.
The outdoor seating is similar to a proposal the city of Big Bear Lake’s pandemic response plan committee has debated at three meetings, but has put on the back burner for consideration if needed. The City Council will review and consider action on the plan on May 11.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors special meeting can be viewed online at www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx
