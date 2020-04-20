The COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on positive cases in the county is providing some confusion for Big Bear residents. That should be fixed soon.
Originally, the COVID-19 update dashboard listed just the number of positive cases in San Bernardino County, number of tests administered, percentage positive and deaths. Locations of positive cases by census point were added soon after.
When locations were added, all Big Bear cases were attributed to Big Bear Lake. Big Bear City locations were separated out soon thereafter, and that stood until April 16. At that time, Big Bear City was eliminated and all cases were then counted as Big Bear Lake. The following day, all cases were in Big Bear City and Big Bear Lake was eliminated.
David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County told The Grizzly this morning, April 20, that his office has asked the data people operating the dashboard to fix the Big Bear Lake/Big Bear City issue. Big Bear City is for all unincorporated areas of the Valley.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, in his daily COVID-19 update newsletter has stated that HIPPA requirements prevent the release of specific information in relation to patients or their specific location.This is true, but HIPPA does not apply in the case of the dashboard locations as there is no specific information on patients, Wert said.
Rush noted on April 19 that the city is also working to have the county update the dashboard to separate the Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City positive case numbers.
Wert also confirmed that sometime this week San Bernardino County will be providing information on the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county.
