Court is not in session. The San Bernardino Superior Court has extended the court’s closure through May 28 as authorized by emergency order. The order also extends civil jury trails until July 24 and extends the time frame for conducting criminal trials and extends all in-custody arraignments among the essential proceedings the court will hear.
Locations that will continue temporary open hearings of only emergency matters include criminal and family issues at Victorville and Joshua Tree courthouses, dependency and delinquency emergency matters at the Juvenile Dependency courthouse in San Bernardino, criminal, civil, probate and LPS at the San Bernardino Justice Center, and family law matters at the Historic courthouse in San Bernardino.
For a full list of emergency matters heard during the court closure, visit www.sb-court.org/COVID-19. Follow
@sanberncourt on Twitter for the latest court news.
