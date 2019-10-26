With the Old Water Fire burning at the edge of the forest and the fire danger level at extreme, officials with San Bernardino National Forest increased fire restrictions Oct. 25. The new restrictions prohibit all campfires on national forest lands and are enforced through a forest order.
The previous elevated fire restrictions allowed campfires in a number of developed campgrounds. Other restrictions remain. They include a smoking prohibition and the ability to use a portable contained-gas or liquefied-petroleum stove or lantern with a fuel shut-off valve when in procession of a California Campfire Permit.
“The combination of high winds and temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation, as well as recent local fire activity, makes it necessary for us to take this precaution,” said acting Deputy Fire Chief Scott Howes. “If you look back at the last days of October over the years, it was conditions like these when the most explosive fires on the National Forest occurred," referencing the Old, Grand Prix, Esperanza, Grass Valley and Slide fires.
Restrictions are scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. They could potentially be extended or lifted early depending on conditions at that time.
