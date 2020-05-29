Some clerk offices in San Bernardino Superior Court opened Friday, May 29, with phones and lobbies open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Court proceedings and hearings resume between June 1 and June 8.
Clerk’s offices in Big Bear and Needles remain closed, according to a press release from the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino. “The court has suspended all court travel due to COVID-19, and because of that we are not able to reopen the Big Bear location at this time,” said Julie S. Van Hook, communications and public affairs officer for the Superior Court of San Bernardino County. “We are trying to mitigate this, and next week we should have a better sense as to when it will reopen.”
A number of new procedures and protocols have been put into place including mandatory face coverings and social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all court users.
For more information on court safety protocols and schedules for reopening by court location and litigation type, visit COVID-19 page at sb-court.org.
