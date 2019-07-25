Caltrans began a paving project on State Route 60 July 22 to repair deteriorated pavement slabs. The project involves closures that could affect anyone commuting to or from Big Bear who might use that route.
The paving project and a bridge project to replace bridge structures and other interchange projects has been dubbed the 60 Swarm. For commuters, it’s been dubbed Godzilla.
The project is expected to be complete in fall 2021, weather permitting.
Full directional closures begin on SR 60 on July 26 for a period of 15 weekends. Eight weekend closures will occur on eastbound SR 60 followed by another seven weekends of closures on westbound SR 60. The closures are between Interstate 15 and the junction of 60/91/215. The weekend closures will occur Friday nights through Monday mornings.
The closure details are as follows:
• Full closure of eastbound SR 60, including all eastbound on and off ramps, between I-15 and the 60/91/215 Junction in Riverside for eight weekends from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. The eastbound closures take place from July 26 through
Sept. 23, excluding Labor Day weekend. There will be no eastbound access during this closure. Motorists may use the westbound SR 60 to access local on and off ramps.
• Full closure of westbound SR 60, including all westbound on and off ramps, between the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside to I-15 for seven weekends from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. from Sept. 28
through Nov. 18, excluding Veteran’s Day. There will be no westbound access during this closure. Motorists may use the eastbound SR 60 to access local on and off ramps.
Detour signage will be in place in advance including information posted on the Caltrans overhead changeable message signs along freeways. Motorists are advised to use alternate freeways such as I-10, I-15, SR-210 and SR-91 to avoid the closure and reach their destination. Access to local areas and businesses is available by using on and off ramps from the opposite direction of the closure.
The contractor began nighttime work July 22 with lane closures throughout the project limits, which will continue throughout the length of the project. Lane closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. A traffic reconfiguration will occur on SR-60 west of I-15 for the duration of the project. Five lanes will be available in each direction on SR-60 during daytime work west of I-15. The speed limit will be lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
