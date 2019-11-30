Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance in Big Bear at the airport's Barnstorm Restaurant on Nov. 30.
The Clauses stopped for breakfast before heading to the Village to visit with youngsters all day. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Big Bear City Fire Station Saturday evening to join in the tree lighting ceremony and visit with kids of all ages.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are in their Village house every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 22.
