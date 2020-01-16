There are many more steps to check off before Big Bear High School gets new science labs or a sports field. But a key box was marked Jan. 15 at the Bear Valley Unified School Board meeting.
Board members instructed staff to move forward and seek architect proposals for both projects to bring back to the board for consideration.
What are the two projects and why is the board considering moving them up on the priority list of school facilities master plan? Linda Rosado and Lisa Waner explained the needs during an extensive presentation Jan. 15.
According to Waner, science standards are changing for high school students. Big Bear High School graduation requirements include one year of life science and two years of physical science. The current science classrooms at Big Bear High School do not have adequate labs to allow students to physically apply scientific content learned in the classroom. New lab stations would include accessibility to water, gas and other materials to conduct experiments for an added element to learning.
Staff met with the high school’s science committee, interviewed science teachers and reached out to nearby school districts including RIM, Redlands and Yucaipa. Waner visited Citrus Valley High School’s science labs. Big Bear High School science classrooms were also visited.
The proposal includes substantial construction including the increase of square footage of two science rooms by 51 percent by repurposing vacant classroom space. It would involve tearing down existing walls and constructing a new wall. Other proposed updates include flex seating and tables designed for science, increased access to electrical outlets with flex seating tables, new counter tops in three classrooms, resurfacing counter tops in two classrooms, additional sinks and cabinets, and replacing flooring in all five science classrooms.
A rough estimate is $1.8 million for the project.
Rosado, the executive director of business services for the district, said the sports field committee approved an updated Big Bear High School sports complex proposal that would leave the baseball and softball fields where they are and construct a football/soccer field with a track on the upper field where Chautauqua High School was formerly located.
The cost estimate for the sports field is $4.4 million with adjustments available that could lower the cost to as much as $3.3 million.
Rosado told the board that both projects are eligible for state modernization funding. “The Office of Public School Construction considers the sports field a classroom if it is used for PE,” Rosado said.
New requirements to receive state modernization funds could benefit Bear Valley, she said. Districts with financial hardships and small rural districts are among the qualifications to receive priority status, she said.
Another funding possibility could come based on decisions at the polls in March and November. In March 2020, Proposition 13, not to be confused with the Prop 13 passed in the 1970s, is the California School and College Facilities Bond measure. In November another initiative recently qualified for the ballot that would modify the 41-year-old existing Prop 13 tax measure to create a split-tax roll. Large commercial and industrial properties would be reassessed every three years. It would not affect residential assessments, which happen only when the home is sold.
The March 2020 Proposition 13 is a bond measure creating $15 billion in bonds for school and college facilities, $9 million of that for preschool and K-12 schools. The state would use the revenue raised from the bonds to provide matching funds that cover between 60 and 65 percent of modernization project costs and 50 to 55 percent of construction projects.
In November, voters will be asked to amend the California constitution to modify the existing Prop 13 approved by voters 41 years ago. The modification, if approved would require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their market value. The proposal would not affect assessments on residential properties, which would continue to be based on purchase price.
“That’s extremely attractive,” board member Steve Foulkes said about the matching funds possibility. “It could bring (the sports field) down to $1.5 million. This gets it into the realm of possibility. Without (matching funds), it gets a lot tougher.”
The school board is expected to consider its stance on Prop 13 at the next meeting. See more about the proposed projects and the next steps in the Jan. 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.