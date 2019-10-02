There is some hope for a future sports field complex at Big Bear High School. Linda Rosado and Terry Planz presented a second option for a proposed sports complex at the high school during the Oct. 2 Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting.
The first option was reviewed in August and featured a new football-track stadium and baseball field at the high school. The estimated cost for the project was more than $7 million.
The second option presented on Oct. 2 eliminates the new baseball field, keeping the original baseball diamond at its current position. The football-track stadium would move to the upper level at the high school, incorporating land that had housed Chautauqua High School until this fall.
The estimated cost for the second option is $4 million. Rosado and Planz also talked about funding options with the board that could help pay for the project. One way to help with funding is to do the project in phases, Planz said.
Rosado asked the board to give the green light to send the second option to be reviewed by the sports field committee. The committee will be asked to provide the board with comments and suggestions regarding the second option. The board gave the OK. Rosado said the goal is to have the committee's comments given to the board during the December meeting.
