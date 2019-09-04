The fate of a proposed sports complex at Big Bear High School is in the hands of the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The board meets Wednesday, Sept. 4, to review an update of the master facilities plan. The list of projects includes a sports complex with football, track, tennis, baseball, softball and soccer fields.
The update comes a year after the district wrote a facilities master plan for each of the schools and buildings owned by the district. According to Linda Rosato, executive director of business services and classified personnel, the district updates the status of identified projects each year. The update was presented at the August board meeting and is being brought back to the board Sept. 4 for further discussion and direction, she said.
“Safety and compliance always come first,” Rosato said about the projects. “These items are goals of the district. Items that we’ve updated include completion of the front entrances at Big Bear Elementary and Big Bear High School. The front entrance at Big Bear Middle School is expected to be completed in December. And we may have to go out for DSA approval for the front entrances at North Shore Elementary and Baldwin Lane Elementary.”
