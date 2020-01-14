William Rauch, partner with Eide Bailly LLP, is set to present the 2018-19 Bear Valley Unified School District audited financial statements to the board of trustees at the next board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15. The open session begins at 5:30 p.m. at the school district office, 42271 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
A copy of the audited statement is available online at www.bearvalleyusd.org as part of the agenda packet.
Linda Rosado will also give an update regarding proposed high school projects including science labs and sports field.
For more information or to view the agenda packet, visit www.bearvalleyusd.org.
