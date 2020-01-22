To say the proposed sports complex at Big Bear High School is a complicated process is simplifying the issue. Facility projects on public school campuses require an extensive procedure that involves state approval from the Division of State Architect and the Office of Public School Construction. There isn’t a nail hammered or a foundation laid without state oversight.
Before that can happen, the Bear Valley Unified School District must have a design. At the Jan. 15 school district meeting, a rough draft and estimates for the project were presented to the board of trustees. Big Bear High School does not have a track or football stadium. The Bears play home games at Minder Field located behind Big Bear Middle School. There are no lights on the field.
The Big Bear High School track team has won three straight Cross Valley League titles despite the lack of a track facility. State-ranked hurdler Anthony Forrest often practices his form in the school parking lot. An unfinished track is located between Big Bear High School and Baldwin Lane Elementary that is also used for track practice, but lacks basic equipment and grading.
For the full story CLICK HERE
