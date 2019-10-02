Bev Grabe was honored for her 11 years of service as a member of the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees Oct. 2 during the board of trustees meeting.
Grabe, who has been with the district as a teacher, principal and board member, thanked the district and board as well as friends who attended the meeting to wish her well.
"This has been a great experience for me," Grabe said. "Every single person on this board worked with administrators, students, teachers, parents. All have the best interests of kids at heart. It is a wonderful district."
Board member Paul Zamoyta talked about his first experience with Grabe when he was hired as a teacher at the school where she was principal. She gave him a review of his first day on the job, making sure he knew there is always room for improvement. "She said 'you're good, but you're not that good,'" Zamoyta said. "When I became a board member Bev told me 'you're good, but you're not that good.' I've always appreciated her support and candor."
Superintendent Mary Suzuki talked about the wisdom and experience Grabe provided to the district and the board. "Bev is one of the strongest yet calmest people I know," Suzuki said. "She's able to look at things a lot of different ways. And one of the things I've always loved about Bev, and I think that's really put on a tone for this entire board, and that's that sense of willingness to be able to listen to each other. ... That calmness and history you bring and share with us, and I am forever grateful. I appreciate so much everything that you have done for our students, our community, our staff and all of us."
