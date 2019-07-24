Keeth Matheny is the featured speaker at a parent information session Monday, July 29. The session is a learning opportunity for parents and members of the Big Bear public and is hosted by Bear Valley Unified School District.
Transforming your school throught social and emotional learning is Matheny’s topic. He will discuss why social and emotional learning are important, what is going on with the teenage brain, trends in social and emotional learning and more.
Matheny is an award-winning teacher, author and speaker. He teaches innovative courses that have helped reduce freshman failures by 41 percent.
The session takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to attend. The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
