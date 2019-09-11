How does a school district operate in times of declining enrollment and declining funds? That was one aspect of the discussion regarding the Bear Valley Unified School District’s master facilities plan. The district’s board of trustees approved an update to its master facilities plan during the
Sept. 4 meeting.
Enrollment projections for the district show a decline from 2,484 students in 2017-18 to a potential for 2,090 by the 2026-27 school year. That translates to fewer dollars from federal and state funding. The decline in enrollment and funding affects the timeline for projects in the masters facilities plan.
Topping the facilities list for parents and students who attended the school board meeting was a proposed sports complex at the high school. Other facility goals identified by the district include a proposed Chautauqua High School campus, a high school science and culinary wing, as well as determining the future of Big Bear Elementary School.
The board voted to delay decisions on the new CT campus until the spring semester.
