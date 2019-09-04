While one Big Bear governing agency is ready to interview applicants to fill a vacant seat, another one is beginning the process.
The deadline has passed for those interested in applying for a seat on the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The next step is to review the applicant documents to verify qualifications. That takes place on Friday, Sept. 6. Applicants will be notified if they meet the requirements on Monday, Sept. 9.
At that time, the school board will set a special meeting to conduct interviews and choose a person to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Beverly Grabe.
For the latest information on the applicant process, visit
www.bigbeargrizzly.net. The list of qualified applicants will be posted on the Big Bear Grizzly website as soon as it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.