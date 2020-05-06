When RCK Properties donated 213 acres of forested land to the Bear Valley Unified School District in 2018, interest in how to develop the land reached far and wide throughout the Valley.
On March 17, the first project identified by the Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation was set to be unveiled to the public at an open house. And then the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.
The foundation is set to meet Tuesday, May 12, at which time project leader Driz Cook said he will present the document for approval. “The plan is to give them a management contract so we can start construction the following week,” Cook said. “That is the best-case scenario.”
The School Trails project is designed as a nonmotorized trail system that provides practice and race opportunities for the Big Bear High School cross-country team and Big Bear High School Big Bear Mountain Bike Club Team, educational opportunities for Bear Valley students, access to existing trail infrastructure on the Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve and US Forest Service property, and connectivity between schools, neighborhoods and community.
The property is located west and north of Big Bear High School, north of Baldwin Lane Elementary and south of Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear City. To provide public feedback on the project, see the draft project documents at
bigbeartrails.org. There is a public feedback section that can be completed online.
Cook said the project team has discussed the layout with the high school coaches including mountain bike team coach David Courtney and cross-country coach Jonathan Stiles. Cook said they are supportive.
The public can review the proposal and make comments online at
bigbeartrails.org. In addition to Cook, the project team includes Education Foundation and school board member Steve Foulkes and Chris Barnes of Big Bear Cycling and Big Bear Trails Group. Partners in the project include the school district, the Mountaintop Ranger District, city of Big Bear Lake, San Bernardino County, Big Bear Mountain Resort and the Southern California Mountains Foundation.
A botanical survey was conducted last summer on the property. The Big Bear Airport District owns a small parcel of land on one of the highest points of the project area for an airport signal tower. There are several user-created routes throughout the property.
Trash dumping and homeless camps are scattered throughout the property. The camps are old and not currently in use. The northern part of the project area near Big Bear Boulevard has often been used for illegal snow play.
Cook said the initial response has focused on the issue of snow play. “We’ve found that with all trails, as soon as it becomes an official trail the issue of snow play has been managed much more productively,” Cook said.
The proposed trail system includes a road, connector trails and three trail loops. If approved, will be built using a machine to rough cut and build the trail base followed by hand finish. This is the same process used to develop the popular Skyline Trail on the national forest. Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation officials estimate that the trail system would need 10 hours or less of regular maintenance each year utilizing the trails group’s Adopt-A-Trail program and community volunteers.
“We had a professional group do (most of) the work on Skyline,” Cook said. “Now we have people who have the expertise so we can do the work in-house.”
Overall cost of the project is estimated at $91,501, which includes layout, rough cut, hand finish and signage for all the trails and the road in the system. There are also two planned parking areas — one on the north side of the property and the other on the south. Cost of machine grading, fencing and gates for the lots are not included in the estimate.
The original estimate for development called for the high school trail loop to be completed by the summer. Cook said the timeline could still go forward with only a slight adjustment.
Foulkes said the hope is for the Education Foundation to sign a contract with Southern California Mountains Foundation for its member organization the Big Bear Valley Trails Group to begin work on the high school loop. “We want to get going and (the high school loop) makes the most sense to start,” Foulkes said. “We want the project to meet the needs of the stakeholders and make it as useful as possible for the community.”
The elementary trail loop construction schedule begins with rough cut in the fall and hand finish next spring. The Pebble Plains loop is slated for construction in 2021. That schedule will change because of circumstance involving COVID-19 executive orders regarding social distancing.
Other projects discussed for use on the property include ball fields and an aquatic center, both of which require flat areas of land. The majority of the trails in the project area will be built on moderate to steep slopes. If other projects move forward, trails could be rerouted if necessary.
“They are definitely looking in the future at an aquatic center and ball fields,” Cook said. “That is not mutually exclusive to trails.”
As the project moves forward, Cook hopes the community embraces it. “Be prepared to help out,” Cook said. “This might be a bright spot for (the community) with all that has been going on.”
Foulkes said he is excited about the project. “I always believed the trails project was the easy one,” he said, adding that there are more projects under consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.