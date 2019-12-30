UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. — There is no sign of a 13-year-old Big Bear City boy who apparently walked out of his home early on the morning of Dec. 30.
Ivan Garcia was reported missing by his family in the morning, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff's Station. A search began quickly on the ground and in the air with the assistance of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department helicopter. There has not been any sign of the boy, Swantek said.
K-9 units have been brought in, but have not been able to find a scent of the young teen. The helicopter crew flew the entire Valley, including the forest and used infrared technology to search the forest. No signs of the boy were found.
Search and Rescue volunteers along with the Citizens on Patrol volunteers have joined the effort to find Ivan going door-to-door, Swantek said. The search is currently focused in the area where Ivan lives in an neighborhood known as the Peter Pan streets for their names associated with the children's tale. It is on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake.
Deputies continue to work with the boy's mother in locating friends and gathering information that might help in finding him, Swantek said.
If anyone has information or spots Ivan, call the Big Bear Sheriff's Station at 909-866-0100.
He left the house wearing either a charcoal colored cardigan sweater or a black hoodie with white lettering saying "Happily Outdoors." Ivan is not dressed for the cold winter weather for an extended period of time.
