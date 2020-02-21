Ricardo Erick Ramirez, 23, arrested in early January in Big Bear for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. He was arrested following a cybertip.
On Feb. 21, a search warrant was served on Ramirez’s phone and 23 additional viedos containing child pornography were discovered, according to authorities. Ramirez remains free on bail pending review of the criminal charged by the District Attorney’s office. There may be additional minors who could have been victimized by Ramirez, authorities believe. Any potential victims are urged to contact Detective Andrew Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, 909-866-0100.
Ramirez was arrested in January after detectives received a cyber tip report of a video containing suspected child pornography on Facebook that was forwarded to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detective Andrew Montbriand authored a search warrant to investigate the Facebook profile that contained the suspected child pornography.
Through investigation, it was determined that the video depicted a prepubescent minor performing sexual acts. Montbriand established that the profile belonged to 23-year-old Ramirez, a resident of Big Bear City.
The investigation revealed additional videos on Ramirez’s profile that depicted sexual acts performed by prepubescent minors, according to authorities.
