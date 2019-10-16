The Big Bear Kmart store has been the Valley’s only major department store the past 27 years. For the past couple of years the status of the store has been in question as the parent company, Sears Holdings, struggled financially.
In October 2018 Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed more than 140 Sears and Kmart stores. One year later, the Wall Street Journal reports that another 100 stores are expected to close by the end of 2019 or early January 2020.
A list of these stores has not been released, but USA Today compiled its own list using local media outlets and state filings. The Big Bear Kmart store is not on the USA Today list. the Big Bear Grizzly confirmed with the local store that it will remain open.
For the full story CLICK HERE
