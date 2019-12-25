The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and Big Bear Fire Department went shopping and took along a bunch of Big Bear kids just in time for Christmas.
On Dec. 18, deputies and members the volunteer forces from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station gathered in front of the Big Bear Kmart to welcome about 30 kids for a morning of shopping. Each child had $100 to spend on anything they wanted. With the 50 percent off sale on many items, coupled with no sales tax due to the Citizens on Patrol being a nonprofit, the $100 went a little further.
Youngsters ranging from toddlers to middle school age roamed the aisles looking for just what they wanted. Kelsii wanted fingernail polish, Diego chose Legos and William filled his cart with a bunch of clothes.
Undersheriff Shannon Dicus was among the deputies leading the shopping excursion, representing Sheriff’ John McMahon’s office. And Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance to visit with kids. Kids were treated to breakfast courtesy of McDonalds, and parents had coffee provided by Starbucks. Each parent was also given a $100 gift card to Stater Bros. as a gift from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.
On Dec. 20, a different group of kids joined the Big Bear Fire Department at Kmart for a shopping spree of their own. Again, each child was provided with $100 to spend on anything they chose. Before the shopping began, the kids gathered for a photo with the firefighters and waited for Santa’s arrival. Madison Letterman, 5, was jumping up and down waiting to greet Santa Claus, finding it hard to contain her enthusiasm.
Youngsters of all ages enjoyed shopping, some doughnuts and getting to hang out with the firefighters, even if it was the first day of winter break and they had to still get up early.
—Judi Bowers
@BBGrizzlyJudi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.