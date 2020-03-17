A 54-year-old male has been identified as the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
County officials reported that the man has underlying health conditions and had contact with people who recently traveled from Washington State.
Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting public health officer for the county, said the second case doesn't change the county's readiness or response and should not be cause for increased alarm.
"We are prepared from a public health standpoint, and our residents, cities, businesses and other key communities have been informed about safe practices," Gustafson said.
"Avoiding panic and heeding the advice of public health professionals is the path that will lead us through this crisis," said Curt Hagman, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.
Anyone with symptoms of any contagious disease should stay home and contact their primary health care provider.
